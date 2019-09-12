Navellier & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Abiomed (ABMD) by $6.77 Million as Share Value Rose; Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 26,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 1,121 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 27,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $191.07. About 69,998 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 187,787 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 8,361 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 12,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Next Fincl Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Brown Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Invest House Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 1,100 shares. Blackrock has 3.39 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma reported 25,165 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.01% or 143,771 shares. 8,062 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 108,143 shares.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $42.03M for 51.36 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.00% negative EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,609 shares to 53,287 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 33,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 27,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 7,263 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 6,510 shares stake. Hennessy Advisors, California-based fund reported 56,700 shares. 93,100 were reported by Swiss Bancorp. 55,555 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability Co. 436,354 were accumulated by Gagnon Ltd Liability Corp. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 7.71M shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 51,060 shares. Creative Planning owns 35,142 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 372,456 shares.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

