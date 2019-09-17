Navellier & Associates Has Lowered By $942,656 Its Wex (WEX) Stake; Egain (EGAN) Shorts Down By 9.04%

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 34.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 4,532 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 8,790 shares with $1.83M value, down from 13,322 last quarter. Wex Inc now has $9.19B valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $212.88. About 501,476 shares traded or 82.50% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12

Egain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) had a decrease of 9.04% in short interest. EGAN’s SI was 515,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.04% from 566,400 shares previously. With 189,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Egain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s short sellers to cover EGAN’s short positions. The SI to Egain Corporation’s float is 2.34%. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 264,441 shares traded or 62.55% up from the average. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $239.98 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 56.14 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold eGain Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 0.62% less from 23.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 733 shares. 5,000 were reported by Optimum Advsrs. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 16,422 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,998 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd owns 17,900 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 20,310 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Invesco Limited owns 18,557 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,879 shares.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), The Stock That Zoomed 140% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EGain (EGAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eGain (EGAN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EGain (EGAN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII) stake by 14,230 shares to 17,104 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) stake by 38,577 shares and now owns 40,304 shares. Audiocodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 49,617 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 529 are held by Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Company. Massachusetts Serv Ma has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Counselors Inc holds 1,028 shares. 289,257 were reported by Invesco. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 82,300 shares. 1,257 are owned by Natixis. Prudential Inc has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 65,460 shares. Smithfield Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.98% or 538,049 shares in its portfolio. 3,010 are owned by Janney Capital. Macquarie Grp holds 0.02% or 46,764 shares in its portfolio. 4,823 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Westfield Mngmt Co LP invested in 0.21% or 132,458 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Co owns 1.11% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 694,157 shares.

More important recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.85 million for 22.55 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.