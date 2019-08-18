Navellier & Associates Boosted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake; Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Has 0.01 Sentiment

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (CIK) investors sentiment is 0.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 19 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 3092 trimmed and sold stock positions in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.45 million shares, down from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3082 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 8.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 251.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 33,395 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 46,678 shares with $5.56 million value, up from 13,283 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

More notable recent Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 424B2 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 424B2 TORONTO DOMINION BANK – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fallen Angel High Yield Bonds In The Late Cycle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $162.67 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. for 838,261 shares. Ims Capital Management owns 93,719 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 208,186 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.21% in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,620 shares.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 171,653 shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) has risen 1.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.92% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $137.22’s average target is 19.16% above currents $115.16 stock price. CyberArk Software had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho initiated it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11.