Navellier & Associates Has Upped By $932,307 Its Boeing Co. (BA) Stake; Burney Co Boosted Its Stoneridge (SRI) Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 13.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 2,447 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 20,502 shares with $7.82 million value, up from 18,055 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $201.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $358.17. About 8.76 million shares traded or 102.83% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER

Burney Co increased Stoneridge Inc (SRI) stake by 45.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 10,802 shares as Stoneridge Inc (SRI)’s stock rose 4.02%. The Burney Co holds 34,537 shares with $997,000 value, up from 23,735 last quarter. Stoneridge Inc now has $832.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 67,194 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh invested in 465,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 87,030 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Ltd Llc owns 232,695 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 193,275 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 10,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,455 shares. Forest Hill Lc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Goldman Sachs Group reported 64,670 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Jennison Associate Lc stated it has 28,731 shares. Private Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 2.09% or 478,625 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma holds 1.19 million shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Frontier Management Limited Company stated it has 188,928 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $35.67’s average target is 17.34% above currents $30.4 stock price. Stoneridge had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. Stephens maintained Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) rating on Friday, March 1. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stoneridge, Inc.’s (NYSE:SRI) ROE Of 27% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) CEO Jon DeGaynor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Burney Co decreased Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) stake by 15,558 shares to 60,475 valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 4,708 shares and now owns 31,924 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 4,605 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Co invested in 4,309 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 10,554 shares stake. Colorado-based Advsr Asset has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested in 520,284 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has 1.33M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 369,218 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Grace And White reported 30,750 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,405 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Permanens Ltd Partnership reported 50 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd owns 73,280 shares. Bowen Hanes And Company holds 1.77% or 105,112 shares. 4,596 were accumulated by Marietta Prtn Ltd Llc. California-based Capital Ca has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 19.68% above currents $358.17 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13. DZ BANK AG downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $333 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) stake by 32,765 shares to 9,592 valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 207 shares and now owns 3,660 shares. Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.