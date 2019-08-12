Navellier & Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Seaspan Corp. (SSW) by $635,120 as Share Price Rose; Brown Advisory Has Decreased Its Position in Esco Technologies (ESE) by $8.30 Million as Shares Rose

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 123,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 552,061 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00 million, down from 675,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 26,936 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – ESCO BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND SUPPORT HAS BEEN RECEIVED FROM REQUIRED MAJORITY OF ESCO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 15/03/2018 – NY PSC: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 19/04/2018 – UK’s Weir to buy U.S. mining tools maker ESCO for $1.05 bln; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 23/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp. (SSW) by 96.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 79,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 161,380 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 81,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 87,756 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 09/04/2018 – Seaspan to Name Ryan Courson CFO; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN REPORTS CHANGE IN CFO; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Is Said to Prep New $500 Million Investment in Seaspan; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN SEES PURCHASE SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTING EPS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – DEAL FOR IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q VESSEL UTILIZATION 96.8%; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 849 shares to 10,266 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,066 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

