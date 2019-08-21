Navellier & Associates Raised Its Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Position by $1.70 Million; At&T Com (T) Shareholder Appleton Partners Has Boosted Holding by $458,614

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 14,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,969 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 78,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 18.72M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 133.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 81,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 141,652 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 88,938 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 21,881 shares to 79,612 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 11,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Hilton Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 336,668 are owned by Nomura Holdg. Schulhoff And reported 1.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 99.18M were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Stock Yards Natl Bank has invested 1.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 18,519 shares. Madison Hldg holds 18,380 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 393,556 shares. 59,807 are owned by Provise Group Inc Ltd Company. American Asset invested 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nordea Mngmt holds 1.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21.25 million shares. Chatham Group Inc holds 22,941 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com stated it has 2,445 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bonness Incorporated holds 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 51,000 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 83,236 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 (SHY) by 51,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,879 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).