Navellier & Associates Upped Its Holding in Qualys (QLYS) as Share Value Declined; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by 505.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 23,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 28,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 94,379 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.25. About 256,922 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.49% or 536,518 shares in its portfolio. Beech Hill Inc holds 0.36% or 6,955 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0.17% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Stifel Fincl invested 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Northern Tru stated it has 1.22M shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 23,617 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 571,543 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 148,137 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 0.12% or 12,571 shares. Kwmg Limited Com accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 22,334 shares. Allen Inv Limited has 25,478 shares. Moreover, Westwood Holding has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 28 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Bearish On Anheuser Busch, Says Volume Growth ‘Remains Patchy’ – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZUO, BUD and EGBN – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD NFLX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, DBD, CTST and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12,130 shares to 843 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,322 shares, and cut its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Capital One, Fortinet, CyberArk, Qualys and FireEye – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualys (QLYS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Proficio Partners with Qualys to Expand its Managed Detection and Response Services – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.