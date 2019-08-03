Navellier & Associates Maintains Position in Camtek LTD (CAMT); Alexandria Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $300,510

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 44,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The hedge fund held 104,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 59,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 318,165 shares traded or 122.40% up from the average. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,441 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 74,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 (SHY) by 51,135 shares to 878,879 shares, valued at $73.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 229,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,195 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares to 1,502 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 36,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited reported 2.44% stake. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Invest Prtn has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 1,078 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0.52% or 16,560 shares. Malaga Cove Lc reported 2,638 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 3.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montgomery Inv invested in 1.56% or 18,400 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Lc reported 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Savant Limited Liability Company has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mathes Inc invested in 21,938 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 13,513 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 4.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore has 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 70,122 shares.