Nautilus (NLS) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Upped Position by $1.29 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Raised Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $1.27 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 533.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 258,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The hedge fund held 307,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 167,497 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS); 10/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – CONTINUES TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Expects All Segments to Return to Full Year Top-Line Growth in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Brings Ground-Breaking Max Trainer® to the Gym; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Results Miss Mark — Market Mover; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 101.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 28,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 55,991 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 27,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 2.79M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,396 were reported by Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cwm Lc reported 57,915 shares. Bamco Inc New York owns 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 89,541 shares. Citigroup reported 996,625 shares. 15,300 were reported by Shelter Mutual Insur Company. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 699,470 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alyeska Investment Gru Lp has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Regentatlantic reported 5,971 shares. 206,469 are held by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.92% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 2,636 shares. Andra Ap invested in 111,100 shares. 195 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision Blizzard Is An Undervalued Transformation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Activision Blizzard, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ATVI) 13% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21,000 shares to 127,091 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 12,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,550 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nautilus -32% as Q4 earnings, revenues seen far below expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nautilus: Extreme Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 54,100 shares to 386,300 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 100,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $62,659 activity. JOHNSON M CARL III had bought 10,000 shares worth $27,806. BOLIO WAYNE M bought 3,840 shares worth $14,973.