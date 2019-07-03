Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Reaches $2.09 After 8.00% Down Move; Morgan Stanley Raised Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding

The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 235,606 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 30/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loan and provides corporate update; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS GETS ADDED BRIDGE LOANS; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 26/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Expects All Segments to Return to Full Year Top-Line Growth in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued GrowthThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $62.01M company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $1.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NLS worth $4.96M less.

Morgan Stanley increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 2.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 134,461 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Morgan Stanley holds 6.35M shares with $101.80M value, up from 6.22 million last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 381,567 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley decreased Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne stake by 21,410 shares to 121,016 valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tapestry Inc stake by 679,610 shares and now owns 287,004 shares. Milacron Hldgs Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,195 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd stated it has 484,338 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 373,226 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 117,003 shares. Pinnacle Incorporated has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 3,753 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Com has 333,955 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 1,749 are held by Webster Savings Bank N A. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Diversified Tru Com invested in 11,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc has 22,601 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Homrich And Berg reported 15,400 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Nautilus, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Oh holds 0.01% or 33,650 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 32,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 83,296 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 38,023 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Victory Incorporated owns 23,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 10,700 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42,779 activity. $27,806 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was bought by JOHNSON M CARL III. BOLIO WAYNE M had bought 3,840 shares worth $14,973.

Analysts await Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, down 700.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nautilus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.93% EPS growth.