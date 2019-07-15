Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Reaches $1.63 Yearly Low; Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 (IART) Sentiment Is 1.27

The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.58 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.63 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $48.36 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $1.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.45M less. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 430,953 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Nautilus amends funding mandate; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Brings Ground-Breaking Max Trainer® to the Gym; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 26/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business

Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 (IART) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 112 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 88 sold and trimmed positions in Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3. The funds in our database now own: 69.24 million shares, down from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 70 Increased: 73 New Position: 39.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for 5.47 million shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc owns 80,729 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 508,838 shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 182,585 shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 56.25 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 117,998 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has declined 20.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.56 million for 20.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,779 activity. The insider BOLIO WAYNE M bought $14,973. Shares for $27,806 were bought by JOHNSON M CARL III.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.36 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Nautilus, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,034 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 59,343 are held by Hsbc Plc. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 13,560 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc has 179,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Comerica Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Amer Intl Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 10,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 4.68M shares. Skylands Lc stated it has 157,250 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 11,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Quantitative Inv Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nautilus had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Friday, January 18 to “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $8.5 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, January 18. FBR Capital downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rating on Friday, January 18. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $10 target. The rating was maintained by Lake Street on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) earned “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 4.