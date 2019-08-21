Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Reaches $1.24 1 Year Low; HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG HAMBURG (HHULF) Shorts Raised By 5700%

The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.18 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.24 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $36.86M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $1.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.84 million less. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 91,082 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 10/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Expects All Segments to Return to Full Year Top-Line Growth in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Results Miss Mark — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS GETS ADDED BRIDGE LOANS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Nautilus, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 46,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 0% or 23,013 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.01% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Aqr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Parametric Port Limited Liability Co owns 173,822 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 3,786 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 143,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 62,309 shares. 13,560 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,175 shares. Group Inc stated it has 22,152 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 12,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 11,100 shares.

More notable recent Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nautilus Needs An Activist – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Play by Play; EA’s (NASDAQ: $EA) Madden NFL 20 Has Record Launch Week and Nautilus (NYSE: $NLS) Announces Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CEO James Barr on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.86 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $62,659 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 McMahon William B bought $19,880 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 14,000 shares. BOLIO WAYNE M had bought 3,840 shares worth $14,973. Shares for $27,806 were bought by JOHNSON M CARL III.

Among 4 analysts covering Nautilus Group (NYSE:NLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nautilus Group has $8.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $7.38’s average target is 495.16% above currents $1.24 stock price. Nautilus Group had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

