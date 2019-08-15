Nautilus Inc. (NLS) and Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Contrasting side by side

Both Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) and Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) compete on a level playing field in the Sporting Goods industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -0.08 0.00 Johnson Outdoors Inc. 72 1.04 N/A 4.58 14.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nautilus Inc. and Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nautilus Inc. and Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Johnson Outdoors Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 11%

Volatility and Risk

Nautilus Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Nautilus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nautilus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Nautilus Inc. and Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Johnson Outdoors Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$7.38 is Nautilus Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 476.56%. On the other hand, Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s potential upside is 40.13% and its consensus price target is $80. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Nautilus Inc. is looking more favorable than Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nautilus Inc. and Johnson Outdoors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.1% and 72.8%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Nautilus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Johnson Outdoors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nautilus Inc. 7.22% -10.23% -63.31% -74.71% -86.16% -82.29% Johnson Outdoors Inc. -1.16% -10.18% -11.43% 8.63% -17.19% 15.75%

For the past year Nautilus Inc. had bearish trend while Johnson Outdoors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Johnson Outdoors Inc. beats Nautilus Inc.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs, and the Internet; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.