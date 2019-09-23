Nautilus Inc. (NLS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a company in the Sporting Goods industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Nautilus Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.00% of all Sporting Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nautilus Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.59% of all Sporting Goods companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nautilus Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Inc. 0.00% -1.10% -0.60% Industry Average 5.12% 27.68% 9.70%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nautilus Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 67.51M 1.32B 20.50

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nautilus Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of 69.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nautilus Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nautilus Inc. 7.22% -10.23% -63.31% -74.71% -86.16% -82.29% Industry Average 4.15% 5.40% 4.46% 18.86% 46.80% 18.04%

For the past year Nautilus Inc. had bearish trend while Nautilus Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Nautilus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Nautilus Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.01 and has 1.63 Quick Ratio. Nautilus Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nautilus Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Nautilus Inc. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nautilus Inc.’s peers are 23.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Dividends

Nautilus Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nautilus Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs, and the Internet; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.