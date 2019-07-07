Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; Shorts at STARHUB LTD ORDINARY SHARES SINGAPORE (SRHBF) Raised By 40.07%

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report $-0.18 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Nautilus, Inc.’s analysts see -37.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 356,451 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Expects All Segments to Return to Full Year Top-Line Growth in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business; 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 21/05/2018 – Nautilus Medical Expands into Silicon Valley; 24/05/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – COMPLETED FIRST TRIAL OF ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED AUTONOMOUS SEDIMENT SAMPLER; 29/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Seafloor Production Vessel Launched; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers

STARHUB LTD ORDINARY SHARES SINGAPORE (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) had an increase of 40.07% in short interest. SRHBF’s SI was 1.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 40.07% from 760,500 shares previously. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,779 activity. BOLIO WAYNE M also bought $14,973 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Tuesday, May 14. JOHNSON M CARL III bought 10,000 shares worth $27,806.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.12 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Nautilus, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Co has 11,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 386,493 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0% or 45,647 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 238,700 shares. 23,013 are held by Victory Cap Management Inc. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 853,836 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0% or 476,281 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 3,786 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 30,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway stated it has 159,400 shares. Sei Investments Company invested in 0% or 54,041 shares. Ls Investment Limited Com owns 861 shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 16 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial reported 339,420 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 42,567 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nautilus had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by FBR Capital. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) earned “Hold” rating by Lake Street on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 18 by Sidoti. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by DA Davidson.

