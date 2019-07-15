Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased Its Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Position

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report $-0.18 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Nautilus, Inc.’s analysts see -37.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 372,716 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 29/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Seafloor Production Vessel Launched; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS – REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FUNDING IN ORDER TO COMPLETE BUILD, DEPLOYMENT OF SEAFLOOR PRODUCTION SYSTEM TO BE UTILIZED AT SOLWARA 1 PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 05/03/2018 Nautilus 4Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Expects All Segments to Return to Full Year Top-Line Growth in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director; 26/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth; 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) stake by 61.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 9,344 shares as Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 5,965 shares with $239,000 value, down from 15,309 last quarter. Glacier Bancorp Inc now has $3.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 63,351 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Verizon Communications (Put) (NYSE:VZ) stake by 67,900 shares to 82,500 valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Health Care Select Sector (Put) (XLV) stake by 54,100 shares and now owns 137,700 shares. Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

More notable recent Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI), A Stock That Climbed 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:GBCI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, GBCI, IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 17.31% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.09 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited, Arizona-based fund reported 25,686 shares. 525,443 were reported by Ameriprise. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,371 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 11,359 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 3,767 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 5,214 shares. Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 274,564 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,165 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.07% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 58,937 shares. D L Carlson Inv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Blair William & Il holds 535,843 shares. 187,634 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 366,859 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 19,241 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,779 activity. $14,973 worth of stock was bought by BOLIO WAYNE M on Tuesday, May 14. $27,806 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was bought by JOHNSON M CARL III on Thursday, May 30.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.66 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

More notable recent Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Play by Play: Nautilus (NYSE: $NLS) Names New CEO and Millennial eSports (TSXV: $GAME.V) to Conduct a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.