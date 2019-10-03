Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Sentiment Is 1.13

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report $-0.03 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Nautilus, Inc.’s analysts see -90.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2475. About 162,606 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Announces Release of Annual Results; 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS – REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FUNDING IN ORDER TO COMPLETE BUILD, DEPLOYMENT OF SEAFLOOR PRODUCTION SYSTEM TO BE UTILIZED AT SOLWARA 1 PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 14/05/2018 – Nautilus amends funding mandate; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. to Participate at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $34.60 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,057 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $27,806 was bought by JOHNSON M CARL III. BOLIO WAYNE M bought 3,840 shares worth $14,973. McMahon William B bought $19,880 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Wednesday, August 7.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.63 billion. The Company’s commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria , an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB.

Analysts await BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 271.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. BMRN’s profit will be $21.53 million for 134.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

