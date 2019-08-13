Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Touches $1.47 Low on Aug, 13; Vectoiq Acquisition (VTIQ) Shorts Raised By 0.13%

Vectoiq Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VTIQ) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. VTIQ’s SI was 151,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 151,100 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Vectoiq Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s short sellers to cover VTIQ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 105,317 shares traded or 145.25% up from the average. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $1.41 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.47 share price. This indicates more downside for the $16.13M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.41 PT is reached, the company will be worth $645,080 less. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 23,234 shares traded or 67.15% up from the average. Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) has declined 77.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTZ News: 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – AGREEMENTS WERE SIGNED FURTHER TO EXECUTION OF A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ON JANUARY 9, 2018; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – KUKA WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF EURO 65 MLN; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – COMPANY AND KUKA WILL OWN, RESPECTIVELY, A 49% AND A 51% STAKE IN JOINT VENTURE; 06/04/2018 – Natuzzi 4Q Loss/Shr EUR0.11; 06/04/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – QTRLY LOSS SHR EUR 0.11; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi S.p.A. Signs a Joint Venture Agreement with Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Kuka”); 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi: Kuka to Invest EUR65 Million to Venture; 30/04/2018 – Natuzzi Filed with SEC Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – UNDER DEAL, NATUZZI TRADING (SHANGHAI) CO LTD WOULD BECOME A JOINT VENTURE; 30/04/2018 – Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting and Board of Directors of Natuzzi S.p.A.:

Another recent and important VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Could VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company has market cap of $301.74 million.