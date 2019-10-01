Natus Medical (NTUS) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Nortech Systems (NSYS) Shorts Up By 36.36%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) had an increase of 36.36% in short interest. NSYS’s SI was 1,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 36.36% from 1,100 shares previously. With 5,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s short sellers to cover NSYS’s short positions. The SI to Nortech Systems Incorporated’s float is 0.16%. It closed at $3.03 lastly. It is up 2.06% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. NTUS’s profit would be $12.95 million giving it 20.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Natus Medical Incorporated’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 130,308 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,831 activity. The insider KUNIN DAVID B bought $5,667.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold Nortech Systems Incorporated shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 49,061 shares or 21.02% less from 62,117 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 1,498 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 200 are held by Morgan Stanley. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 42,498 shares.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.05 million. The firm provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It offers services and products used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories.

