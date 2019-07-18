Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 28 1.70 N/A -1.07 0.00 Digirad Corporation 7 0.11 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Natus Medical Incorporated and Digirad Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Natus Medical Incorporated and Digirad Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Volatility & Risk

Natus Medical Incorporated has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Digirad Corporation’s 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.31 beta.

Liquidity

Natus Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Digirad Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Natus Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digirad Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 39.8% of Digirad Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Digirad Corporation has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45% Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Digirad Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Natus Medical Incorporated beats Digirad Corporation.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.