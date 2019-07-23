Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 27 1.75 N/A -1.07 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 3.83 N/A -15.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Natus Medical Incorporated and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Natus Medical Incorporated is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natus Medical Incorporated. Its rival ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2 respectively. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Natus Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Natus Medical Incorporated and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is $9, which is potential 127.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Natus Medical Incorporated and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 15.9%. About 1.5% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated has stronger performance than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.