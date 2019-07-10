Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Comparison side by side

Since Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 28 1.69 N/A -1.07 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.92 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Natus Medical Incorporated and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Natus Medical Incorporated and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -202.8% -106.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Natus Medical Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Natus Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Natus Medical Incorporated and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.42 consensus price target and a 310.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Natus Medical Incorporated and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -20.14% -18% -75.83% -76.92% -83.72% -77.82%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Natus Medical Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.