Natus Medical Del Com (BABY) Shares Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lifted Stake by $704,778 as Stock Value Rose

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 4.04M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (BABY) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 62,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.89M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – DATE OF COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ELECTION OF DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS; 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL – PROPOSING TO REMOVE NATUS’S CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS TO CONTINUE ‘DISCIPLINED & SUCCESSFUL’ M&A STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AS NOMINATED 2 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION FOR 2 SEATS ON NATUS BOARD; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 21/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FILED PROXY MATERIALS SEEKING ELECTION OF 3 INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES TO NATUS’S BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS JURY AWARDED CO DAMAGES FOR NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT, AND FINDING THAT NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT OF ‘532 PATENT WAS WILLFUL

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 14,502 shares to 5,563 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,611 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CNK) by 16,296 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $44.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 58,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

