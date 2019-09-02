Natus Medical Del Com (BABY) Holder Clean Yield Group Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Raised Its Holding

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 183,700 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (BABY) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 40,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The institutional investor held 16,440 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 56,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 20/03/2018 – Voce Nominates Two People for Natus Medical Board; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL BABY.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.60 TO $1.65; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS JURY AWARDED CO DAMAGES FOR NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT, AND FINDING THAT NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT OF ‘532 PATENT WAS WILLFUL; 19/03/2018 – natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | natus neuroworks | K180421 | 03/14/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q REV. $128.6M, EST. $126.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natus Medical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BABY); 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2018 EPS 68c-EPS 73c; 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS NOMINATES 3 NATUS DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – DATE OF COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s launches Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine HCl in two strengths in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Lab acquires ANDA portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Re-Launch of Its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film after Favorable Ruling in Patent Litigation – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g Pump Actuation) in the US Market – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s Laboratories Limited Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,727 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Llc. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Teton Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 19,200 shares. 30,950 are held by Cutter Com Brokerage. 19,297 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 254,341 shares. Pnc Serv Gru has 1,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Rutabaga Management Limited Liability Co Ma has 3.36% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 478,442 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Parametric Limited Liability Co owns 60,162 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 2,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 2,496 shares. Beddow Capital Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 8,338 shares. 83,120 are owned by Polaris Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

More notable recent Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside (So You Really May Pay) – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fonterra to cut China Beingmate stake after failing to find buyer – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reckitt Benckiser sales miss as China infant formula demand slows – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Aug 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Smart Financial Moves After You Have a Baby – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.