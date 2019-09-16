Natus Medical Del (BABY) Holder Starboard Value LP Has Cut Holding by $14.20 Million; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Holder Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Stake by $964,342

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 567,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 563,329 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 15/05/2018 – Voce Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Natus Medical; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q REV. $128.6M, EST. $126.0M; 22/03/2018 – Natus Medical Incorporated vs Nox Medical EHF | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 03/04/2018 – Nox Medical’s Disposable Sleep Sensor Patent Survives Natus’ Challenge in USA and Europe; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ELECTION OF DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 24C; 23/04/2018 – NATUS RESPONDS TO VOCE CAPITAL’S BOARD NOMINEES; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS JURY AWARDED CO DAMAGES FOR NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT, AND FINDING THAT NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT OF ‘532 PATENT WAS WILLFUL; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 92,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.86 million, down from 96,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $208.45. About 101,910 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold BABY shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.34 million shares or 1.68% less from 29.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 19,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 13,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 64,735 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Manufacturers Life The holds 20,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.07% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) or 28,200 shares. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 7,620 shares. Beddow Cap Management has 0.12% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 39,462 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,850 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 296,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Limited Liability Company reported 158,446 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY).

More notable recent Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is buybuy Baby Segment The Saving Grace For Bed Bath & Beyond’s Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Must-Buy Stocks Ahead of Earnings Results This Month – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Czech doctors deliver baby girl 117 days after mother’s brain-death – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stein Mart Welcomes Its Newest Addition â€“ Kids! – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Impact of Mortgage Rules and Shifting Demographics Continue to Shape the Canadian Consumer Credit Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 340,000 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 89.85 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.