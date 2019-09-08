Natus Medical Del (BABY) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $933,325 as Market Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Has Increased Its Gap (Put) (GPS) Position by $2.83 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 37,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The institutional investor held 9,492 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 21/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FILED PROXY MATERIALS SEEKING ELECTION OF 3 INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES TO NATUS’S BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Voce Capital Files Definitive Natus Proxy; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AS NOMINATED 2 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION FOR 2 SEATS ON NATUS BOARD; 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS ON WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS “REFRAIN FROM VOTING FOR REMOVAL OF CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST”; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ELECTION OF DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Exits Position in Natus Medical; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS IT HAS THE RIGHT BOARD TO EXECUTE STRATEGY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Gap Inc (Put) (GPS) by 1294.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 108,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 117,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 6.16M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Gap apologises for selling T-shirt with “incorrect map” of China; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 16/05/2018 – The gap between environmental concern and consumer action is poised to shrink as tech-minded millennials make green choices in their daily lives; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 34,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 772,365 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 0.01% or 40,540 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 2,100 shares. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,197 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 23,534 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fruth Mngmt reported 42,450 shares stake. Moreover, Pnc Services Gru has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 41,000 shares. Johnson has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited reported 107,123 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP) by 4.18M shares to 105,300 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,200 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 13,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 19,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.01% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 2,535 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 254,341 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 1,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.03M were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. South Dakota Council holds 0% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 887,674 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 15,074 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 7,523 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,097 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 32,359 shares to 76,573 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 42,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,217 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).