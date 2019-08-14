Natus Medical (BABY) Stake Held by Rutabaga Capital Management Llc; Partner Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding by $2.55 Million

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 85.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 22,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 3,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, down from 26,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 248,432 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) by 31.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 115,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 478,442 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 362,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Natus Medical Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS CLAIMS FOR INFRINGEMENT BY NATUS NEUROLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Activist Voce Takes More Than 2% Stake in Natus Medical; 22/03/2018 – Natus Medical Incorporated vs Nox Medical EHF | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 21/05/2018 – Voce Capital Files Definitive Natus Proxy; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AS NOMINATED 2 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION FOR 2 SEATS ON NATUS BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natus Medical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BABY); 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC BABY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.62, REV VIEW $536.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has 404,958 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc holds 3,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.22% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 19,634 are held by Parametric Port Limited Company. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 59,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 32,848 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,713 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 259,331 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 29,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Water Island Cap Llc has invested 3.79% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 60,239 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,067 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 21,913 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0% or 409 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 52 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.35M shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). 54,388 were accumulated by Secor Advsr L P. Fenimore Asset Mgmt stated it has 391,165 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). The New Jersey-based Systematic Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 50,428 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested in 0% or 21,466 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,453 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.01% or 338,901 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 61,303 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. by 45,015 shares to 810,324 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation.