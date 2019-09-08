Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

This is a contrast between Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.45 N/A 0.02 475.26 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7%

Volatility and Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.97 which is 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galectin Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 191.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 15.9% respectively. About 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has stronger performance than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.