Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.02 475.26 Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fibrocell Science Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. are 1.7 and 1. Competitively, Fibrocell Science Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fibrocell Science Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 28%. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. was less bullish than Fibrocell Science Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.