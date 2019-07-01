Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.50 N/A -0.05 0.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 30.78 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.69 beta and it is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 149.55% and its average target price is $9.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 52.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 2.19% 4.03% 15.29% 6.64% 11.36% 20.25% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26.88% -35.99% 31.6% 22.92% 6.63% 84.38%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. was less bullish than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.