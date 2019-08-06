Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Contrasting side by side

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.45 N/A 0.02 475.26 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.36 N/A -7.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Risk & Volatility

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s 0.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Lannett Company Inc. has a 2.4 beta which is 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. Its rival Lannett Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Lannett Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Lannett Company Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 40.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 86.63%. Insiders owned 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares. Comparatively, Lannett Company Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. was less bullish than Lannett Company Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats Lannett Company Inc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.