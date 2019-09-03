Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) and Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Comparison side by side

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.49 N/A 0.02 475.26 Allergan plc 147 3.35 N/A -21.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Allergan plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Allergan plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Allergan plc 0.00% -10.8% -7%

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Allergan plc’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Allergan plc has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allergan plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Allergan plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allergan plc 0 6 6 2.50

Competitively Allergan plc has a consensus price target of $171.2, with potential upside of 7.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.4% of Allergan plc are owned by institutional investors. Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, Allergan plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% Allergan plc -0.3% -4.19% 10.44% 11.54% -12.77% 20.08%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has weaker performance than Allergan plc

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats Allergan plc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.