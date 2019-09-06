Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NATR) Market Value Rose While Paradigm Capital Management Decreased Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Has Decreased Its Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stake by $3.69 Million as Share Price Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 127,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 563,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52M, down from 690,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 230,967 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NATR) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 36,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% . The institutional investor held 900,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 936,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nature’s Sunshine Products In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 16,174 shares traded or 39.89% up from the average. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) has risen 10.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NATR News: 10/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine 1Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATR); 01/05/2018 – NATR:PROBERT TO HELP IN TRANSITIONING HIS CEO ROLE TO SUCCESSOR; 14/03/2018 NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC NATR.O SEES FY 2017 SHR LOSS $0.66 TO $0.71; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products CEO Gregory Probert to Retire; 14/03/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 90c-Loss 95c; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products Commences CEO Transition Plan Following Retirement Announcement of CEO; 01/05/2018 – NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS BEGINS CEO TRANSITION PLAN FOLLOWING; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – ON MAY 25, APPOINTED RICHARD D. MOSS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $15.72M for 38.09 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian by 369,087 shares to 873,046 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,683 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC).

