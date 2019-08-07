Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

We will be comparing the differences between Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 39 1.65 N/A 4.98 5.95 Ciner Resources LP 22 0.64 N/A 2.59 6.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Ciner Resources LP. Ciner Resources LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners L.P. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ciner Resources LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.02 shows that Natural Resource Partners L.P. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ciner Resources LP’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares and 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP shares. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Ciner Resources LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87% Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Ciner Resources LP

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ciner Resources LP.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.