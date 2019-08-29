Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Reaches $26.59 1 Year Low; Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Position By $2.14 Million

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) stake by 63.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 63,000 shares as Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 36,341 shares with $1.27M value, down from 99,341 last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now has $59.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 737,770 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Blackstone Gets Strong Bids for Calif. Offices; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy Gramercy Property in $7.6 billion deal

The stock of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.46 target or 8.00% below today’s $26.59 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $325.97 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $24.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $26.08M less. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 4,078 shares traded. Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) has declined 3.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NRP News: 13/04/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY-PLEADINGS SEEK COURT JUDGMENT THAT SEPT 10, 2009 COAL MINING LEASE & SUBLEASE DEAL BETWEEN HILLSBORO, WPP HAS TERMINATED BY ITS OWN TERMS; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Natural Resource Partners Rtg To ‘B’; Otlk Stbl; 09/05/2018 – NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT 1.15; 09/05/2018 – NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $89.0 MLN VS $88.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners 1Q EPS $1.15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Natural Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRP); 09/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners 1Q Rev $89M; 25/04/2018 – Natural Resource Partners Declares First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 21/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners L.P. to Participate in 2018 MLP and Infrastructure Conference; 30/05/2018 – SKANSKA AB – BUYER IS AN INVESTMENT CONSORTIUM PUT TOGETHER BY NRP

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $325.97 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and VantaCore. It has a 4.07 P/E ratio. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 3.96% above currents $49.7 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12 million for 21.06 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 392,000 were accumulated by American Group Inc. Caprock Grp reported 0.14% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Citigroup holds 892,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Limited reported 1.31 million shares. 12,271 are owned by Bokf Na. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fairfield Bush And reported 0.16% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited holds 5,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.1% or 571,300 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 5,251 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore invested 1.65% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 1,000 shares stake. Pinnacle holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 5,985 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).