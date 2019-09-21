Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Comparison side by side

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.50 N/A 4.98 5.95 Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28

In table 1 we can see Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Vedanta Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vedanta Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners L.P. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.02 shows that Natural Resource Partners L.P. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vedanta Limited has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares and 3.6% of Vedanta Limited shares. 15.7% are Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87% Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vedanta Limited.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Vedanta Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.