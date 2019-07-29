Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) Contrasting side by side

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|39
|1.87
|N/A
|4.43
|9.53
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.2% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares and 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|2.57%
|4.22%
|7.37%
|28.1%
|34.71%
|12.73%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|1.17%
|-2.36%
|-6.5%
|13.36%
|17.48%
|5.01%
For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. was more bullish than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
Summary
Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
