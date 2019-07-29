Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) Contrasting side by side

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 39 1.87 N/A 4.43 9.53 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.2% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares and 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2.57% 4.22% 7.37% 28.1% 34.71% 12.73% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 1.17% -2.36% -6.5% 13.36% 17.48% 5.01%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. was more bullish than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.