Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.40 N/A 4.98 5.95 Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.45 N/A 0.26 41.85

Table 1 demonstrates Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners L.P. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Natural Resource Partners L.P. is presently more affordable than Pretium Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Pretium Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Pretium Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.13 average target price and a 56.53% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Pretium Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 71.24%. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. had bearish trend while Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.