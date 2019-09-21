Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Natural Resource Partners L.P. has 37.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Natural Resource Partners L.P. has 15.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Natural Resource Partners L.P. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Natural Resource Partners L.P. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. N/A 36 5.95 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Natural Resource Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Natural Resource Partners L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Natural Resource Partners L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. has -20.87% weaker performance while Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s peers have 25.73% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a beta of -0.02 and its 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s peers are 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Natural Resource Partners L.P.