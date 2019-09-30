Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Comparison side by side

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 27 0.00 9.64M 4.98 5.95 CONSOL Energy Inc. 26 0.29 N/A 3.81 5.64

In table 1 we can see Natural Resource Partners L.P. and CONSOL Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CONSOL Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners L.P. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 35,650,887.57% 0% 0% CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Natural Resource Partners L.P. and CONSOL Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 97.3%. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller decline than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats on 10 of the 12 factors CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.