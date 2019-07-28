Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Contrasting side by side

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 39 1.87 N/A 4.43 9.53 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.34 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.1 beta means Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s volatility is 90.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s potential downside is -6.54% and its consensus price target is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.5% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, 37.2% are Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2.57% 4.22% 7.37% 28.1% 34.71% 12.73% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.65% -5.52% -2.93% 12.41% 0% -3.95%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.