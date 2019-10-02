Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Shares Declined While Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 10,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990,000, down from 14,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.96. About 3.12 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 199,502 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $69.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Co by 23,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 7,347 shares to 11,832 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

