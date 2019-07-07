Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) Reaches $7.55 52-Week Low; Dynasil Of America (DYSL) Has 1.67 Sentiment

The stock of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.25 target or 4.00% below today’s $7.55 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $83.20M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $7.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.33 million less. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 134,968 shares traded. Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) has declined 45.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NHTC News: 17/04/2018 – Health Canada Grants Atrantil A Natural Health Product Number; 17/04/2018 – Emerald Health Therapeutics to Launch Award-Winning Endocannabinoid Based Products into Canadian Grocery, Natural Health Produc; 28/03/2018 PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Welln; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART; 17/05/2018 – Abattis Signs Agreement with Cannamedix to Support the Development and Commercialization of CBD-infused Natural Health Products; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 17/05/2018 – TETRA NATURAL HEALTH- AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE ALSO INCLUDES SALES OF TETRA NATURAL HEALTH’S INHALATION DEVICE, AIR FILTERS AND ITS MUNCHIES B GONE GUM; 13/04/2018 – Notice of Shareholder Derivative Action, Proposed Settlement, and Settlement Hearing; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL IS SAID TO MULL SALE OF INULA NATURAL HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – Emerald Health Therapeutics to Launch Award-Winning Endocannabinoid Based Products into Canadian Grocery, Natural Health Product, and Pharmacy Stores

Dynasil Corp Of America (DYSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 5 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 3 reduced and sold their stock positions in Dynasil Corp Of America. The institutional investors in our database now own: 690,388 shares, up from 655,600 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dynasil Corp Of America in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

More notable recent Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dynasil Corporation of America for 261,035 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 10,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Finemark National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in the company for 32,350 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,462 shares.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, makes, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.18 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 110,778 shares traded or 105.70% up from the average. Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL) has declined 24.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.06% the S&P500.