Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) At $7.09 Forms Bottom; STORM RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (SRMLF) Shorts Lowered By 18.53%

STORM RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had a decrease of 18.53% in short interest. SRMLF’s SI was 66,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 18.53% from 81,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 664 days are for STORM RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s short sellers to cover SRMLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.961 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Storm Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $121.21 million. It primarily owns interests in lands covering approximately an area of 109,000 net acres in 155 net sections located in Umbach, as well as interests in 119 sections covering approximately an area of 78,000 net acres situated in Horn River Basin, Northeast British Columbia. It currently has negative earnings.