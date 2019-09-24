Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) and Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) and Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR). The two are both Personal Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Health Trends Corp. 9 0.66 N/A 1.73 4.35 Energizer Holdings Inc. 43 1.31 N/A 0.75 56.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Natural Health Trends Corp. and Energizer Holdings Inc. Energizer Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Natural Health Trends Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Natural Health Trends Corp. and Energizer Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Health Trends Corp. 0.00% 23.2% 13.2% Energizer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Natural Health Trends Corp. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Energizer Holdings Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natural Health Trends Corp. are 3.8 and 3.4. Competitively, Energizer Holdings Inc. has 2.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energizer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Natural Health Trends Corp. and Energizer Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Health Trends Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively Energizer Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $47.4, with potential upside of 11.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Natural Health Trends Corp. and Energizer Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 90.3%. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Energizer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Health Trends Corp. 8.84% -8.41% -36.73% -55.26% -67.37% -59.13% Energizer Holdings Inc. 7.07% 8.31% -11.35% -8.02% -33.28% -6.8%

For the past year Energizer Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Natural Health Trends Corp.

Summary

Energizer Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand in North America, Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Its wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. The company's beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, it offers home and car appliances. The company sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.