Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) are two firms in the Grocery Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 12 0.23 N/A 0.45 20.38 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 36 1.53 N/A 0.17 236.00

Table 1 demonstrates Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is presently more affordable than Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.3% Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a consensus price target of $37.17, with potential downside of -11.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.6% and 6.4%. 0.5% are Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 3.85% -6.81% -24.59% -32.32% -37.66% -40.18% Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 1.54% 17.64% 0% 0% 0% 36.58%

For the past year Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has -40.18% weaker performance while Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has 36.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. Its stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 140 stores in 19 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.