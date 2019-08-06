Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Reaches $10.75 After 5.00% Down Move; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shorts Down By 14.6%

Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) had a decrease of 14.6% in short interest. URBN’s SI was 9.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.6% from 11.51M shares previously. With 3.15M avg volume, 3 days are for Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN)’s short sellers to cover URBN’s short positions. The SI to Urban Outfitters Inc’s float is 14.53%. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.32 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%

The stock of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.59% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 57,892 shares traded. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) has declined 37.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVC News: 17/04/2018 – Best deals on Earth – Freebies and sales at Natural Grocers on Earth Day; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, UNIT APPOINTED ALBERT S ORGANICS AS ITS PRIMARY DISTRIBUTOR OF ORGANIC PRODUCE PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Natural Grocers expands craft beer and wine offerings to Oregon; 18/04/2018 – Natural Grocers boosts minimum pay to $11 per hour; 21/04/2018 – DJ Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGVC); 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS SETS TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OF BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 FDA: Natural Grocers Issues Recall on Coconut Smiles Organic Due to; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N – SEES FY 2018 DAILY AVERAGE COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 3.5% TO 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers Raising Its Fiscal 2018 Outlook for Daily Avg Comparable Stores Sales Growth to 3.5% to 4.5%The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $241.22M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $10.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NGVC worth $12.06 million less.

Among 9 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $36’s average target is 65.52% above currents $21.75 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Friday, April 5. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $35 target. FBR Capital maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, March 4.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap stated it has 17,614 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,851 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 10,283 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 218,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 62,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 17,542 shares. 245,463 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 58,453 shares. American Gp holds 150,696 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 708,667 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,761 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 36,586 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 7,355 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 13,274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $241.22 million. The Company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. It has a 23.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts.