Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Forms $11.30 Double Bottom; Ameriprise Financial (AMP)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It's up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 262 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 237 trimmed and sold positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc.

The stock increased 0.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 1.07M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owns 29,976 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northrock Partners Llc has 3.03% invested in the company for 73,027 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.94 million shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.17 million for 9.24 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.