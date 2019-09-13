Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Forms $11.12 Double Bottom; THL Credit (TCRD) Sentiment Is 0.71

THL Credit Inc (TCRD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 17 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 24 sold and reduced positions in THL Credit Inc. The funds in our database now own: 12.28 million shares, down from 12.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding THL Credit Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.48% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. for 886,403 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.81 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 338,199 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 103,315 shares.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “THL Credit Advisors Announces Proprietary ESG Investment Framework – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share and Announces Investor Call – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “THL Credit -1.3% after dividend cut, Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Announces Further Actions Taken in Connection With Changes to Advisory Arrangements – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares a Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 93,217 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.26 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $7.14M for 7.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $216.21 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.