Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) and Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Contrasting side by side

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) and Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Grocery Stores. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 12 0.30 N/A 0.45 20.38 Village Super Market Inc. 27 0.22 N/A 1.39 18.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Village Super Market Inc. Village Super Market Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Village Super Market Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.3% Village Super Market Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta indicates that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Village Super Market Inc. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Village Super Market Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Village Super Market Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Village Super Market Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.6% and 67.5%. 0.5% are Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3% are Village Super Market Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 3.85% -6.81% -24.59% -32.32% -37.66% -40.18% Village Super Market Inc. 0.32% -4.06% -12.94% -6.46% -13.2% -6.39%

For the past year Village Super Market Inc. has weaker performance than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Village Super Market Inc. beats Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. Its stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 140 stores in 19 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.